Over 300 export containers stuck at Mongla port due to strike

More than 300 containers, loaded with export products, are waiting at Mongla port jetty as truck-covered van strike enters day four.

Export-import traders will suffer huge losses, if the ongoing strike, enforced by protesting fuel price hike, is not withdrawn soon.

"We will continue the strike until the diesel price is reduced," Khulna Divisional Truck Sramik Union General Secretary Abdur Rahim Dudu told The Business Standard.

Hundreds of containers loaded with imported goods could not leave the port as well.

As a result, traders are paying extra to the port daily as landing charge.

Container ships are scheduled to arrive at Mongla port on Wednesday, the traffic officer of the jetty area Mostafa Kamal told TBS.

"As export goods could not reach the jetty due to the strike, it will not be possible to ship those on time," said businessman Alhaz H M Dulal.

No exportable goods from anywhere in the country arrived at Mongla port on Monday amid the transport strike.