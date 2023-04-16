Operation of Sonar Bangla Express on Monday cancelled

The operation of Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express on 17 April has been canceled due to an accident, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

"Those who were scheduled to travel on that train will be refunded or they will be able to travel on 19 April. Two Sonar Bangla Express trains will leave Dhaka that morning," the minister added.

At least 35 people were injured after Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express hit a freight train at Hasanpur Railway Station of Cumilla's Nangalkot on Sunday.

Around five compartments of the Sonar Bangla Express as well as its engine derailed, halting Chattogram's rail communication with Sylhet, Chandpur and Mymensingh.

The freight train veered off the track in the accident occurred at 5:45pm Sunday, Liakat Ali Majumder, deputy assistant engineer of Cumilla Railway, told The Business Standard.