Operation of 8 Ctg trains suspended as staff go on strike

The operation of eight local trains in Chattogram have been suspended due to a shortage of locomasters as the railway running staff went on a strike today, demanding their mileage allowance be gazetted.

The strike left passengers of Nazirahat and Dohazari routes stranded as no local train ran the route since this morning.

However, the operation of major trains including intercity ones remain unaffected, said Chattogram Railway Station Master Zafar Ahmed.

In railways, locomasters (train drivers), guards and ticket inspectors (TTE) are called running staff. They get a mileage allowance which is equal to one day's salary if they work more than eight hours a day or drive a train for more than 100 miles.