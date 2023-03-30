Only trucks carrying perishable goods will be allowed on ferries during Eid: State minister

Transport

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 01:37 pm

"Eid will probably fall on 22 April. Only trucks and cover vans carrying perishable goods will be allowed on ferries during the three days before and after Eid. Regular trucks and covered vans will not be allowed on ferries during that time," State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said

File Photo/TBS
File Photo/TBS

Only trucks carrying perishable goods will be allowed to cross ferries during the three days before and after Eid, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said today. 

"Eid will probably fall on 22 April. Only trucks and cover vans carrying perishable goods will be allowed on ferries during the three days before and after Eid. Regular trucks and covered vans will not be allowed on ferries during that time," Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said while talking to journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday (30 March).

"Motorcycles will not run on Padma Bridge. For this reason, we are trying to see if we can make an alternative arrangement in Shimulia. BIWTA and BIWTC will arrange it," he added. 

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury further said that complaints about launch services charging extra during Eid are not correct.

"Launch fares are fixed. The fixed fare is charged during Eid. At other times of the year the fare is less," he added. 

