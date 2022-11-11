Now BRTC buses stop running in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) bus services have also stopped in Faridpur since Friday (11 November) morning amid the ongoing transport strike in the district ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) divisional rally on Saturday (12 November).

Faridpur Bus Owners Workers Oikya Parishad called a transport strike on all routes in the district from 6 am Friday to 8pm Saturday, demanding that the movement of three-wheelers be banned on highways.

Mamun Hasan, assistant director of Faridpur BRTC Bus Transport, said that BRTC bus services will be suspended from Faridpur on Friday and Saturday.

When asked the reason for this, he said "The Bus Owners Sramik Oikya Parishad has called a 38-hour strike from 6 am on Friday to stop all illegal three-wheelers on the highway. We have also stopped the bus movement in solidarity with this demand. We will not open the bus counter on Friday and Saturday."

"We run buses on lease from the government. The workers are involved with the bus, We can't ignore their demands. They have to be heard," he added.

Commuters in Faridpur have been suffering following the strike.

Passengers were seen waiting at the bus stand for a long time. Many had to walk to their destinations carrying luggage after not getting any bus.

BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaid, who is also the coordinator for the political party's Faridpur divisional rally, said that the reason for stopping the BRTC bus for two days along with the private buses was to prevent the BNP's meeting.

"But it will not cause any problem in BNP's mass gathering. Because when there is an obstacle, people come out more to break free. However, common passengers will have to face problems and extreme suffering," Shama Obaid added.