North-bound trains overwhelmed with passengers; other routes unaffected

Hundreds of passengers throng Kamalapur Railway Station to board the trains bound for northern districts of the country on Saturday, 15 June. Photo: TBS

Trains bound for northern districts of the country have witnessed a massive crowd this morning, just two days before Eid-ul-Adha set to be celebrated on Monday (17 June).

The huge crowd made it difficult for people to get to their seats, with some commuters resorting to entering the trains through the windows.

Photo: TBS

In contrast, trains on other routes have been operating without any such passenger pressure, allowing passengers to travel comfortably.

However, trains on all routes departed the station today (15 June) as per schedule without delays.

Photo: TBS

The train schedule has been uninterrupted since Thursday (13 June).

A visit to Kamalapur Railway Station showed hundreds of passengers thronging the station and waiting in long queues to board their trains.

The situation yesterday, the last Friday before Eid, was notably different.

Photo: TBS

To maintain order, authorities have implemented strict measures ensuring that no one can enter the platform area without a ticket.

Tickets are thoroughly checked at the platform entrance. Additionally, control rooms operated by RAB, police, and the Railway Security Force (RNB) have been established at the entrance for passenger safety.