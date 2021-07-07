No shortage of ships or containers at Chattogram port: Shipping secretary

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 08:00 pm

Unloading of goods and containers from ships, delivery of imported items, and loading of export container vessels are all being conducted normally

File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury on Wednesday said the shipping of export goods is not a big problem as there is no shortage of ships or containers at Chattogram port, the main seaport of the country. 

In the last 15 days, 26 ships have left Bangladesh. They had a capacity of 38,000 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), read a press release issued by the shipping ministry.

But the ships carried 27,000 TEUs which means 11,000 TEUs remain unused. Chattogram port and various off docks have about 40,000 empty TEU containers.

This information was given at a virtual meeting on "Shipping of export products from Chattogram Port" conducted from the conference room of the shipping ministry with the shipping secretary in the chair.

The meeting confirmed that the port is open 24 hours even during the lockdown put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Unloading of goods and containers from ships, delivery of imported items, and loading of export container vessels are all being conducted normally, added the press release.

The Chattogram Port Authority has handled nearly 31 lakh TEU containers, more than 11.36 crore tons of cargo, and 4,062 ships in fiscal 2020-2021.

In fiscal 2019-2020, it handled more than 30 lakh TEUS containers, 10.15 crore tons of cargo, and 3,764 ships. Cargo, container and ship handling grew by 11.98%, 3.09%, and 7.92% respectively in FY20-2021.

At the meeting,  Chattogram Port gave some proposals for expediting the export of loaded containers from Bangladesh. 

If the proposals are implemented, the ship and container congestion will go down, and exporting containers faster will increase foreign exchange earnings and the country's reserves.

The virtual meeting was attended by Customs Member (Policy) Syed Golam Kibria, Additional Secretary to the commerce ministry, Mohammad Shafiquzzaman, Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President, Faruque Hassan, among others, participated in the meeting.

Director General of the Department of Shipping, Commodore AZM Jalal Uddin, and Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir, joined the meeting virtually.

