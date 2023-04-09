Motorcycles can ply on highways during Eid: Quader

09 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:45 pm

Motorcycles can ply on highways during Eid: Quader

"Did we say that motorcycles will not run on the highways? Motorcycles will run on all highways except Padma Bridge," Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said

Motorcycles can ply on the highways during Eid-ul-Fitr this year, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"Did we say that motorcycles will not run on the highways? Motorcycles will run on all highways except Padma Bridge," the minister said after a meeting at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority office in Banani on Sunday (9 April).

"Motorcycle movement will not be allowed on highways for three days before Eid and fuel pumps will remain open for 24 hours for five days before Eid and seven days after Eid," Obaidul Quader added. 

Last year, the government had issued directives not allowing motorcycles to ply on highways during Eid. 

The directives said that during the three days before Eid, Eid day, and the three days after Eid, motorcycles will not be allowed to move from one district to another district. Rented motorcycles can only run in approved areas including the capital Dhaka.

Besides, a motorcycle registered in one district cannot be driven in another district.

 

