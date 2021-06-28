No passenger, second rider allowed on motorbikes from 1 July: DMP

Transport

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 10:23 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS

Police have said that no pillions are allowed on motorbikes in the capital during the upcoming stringent lockdown to be enforced from 1 July.

The DMP made the disclosure in a press note today evening, saying motorbikes are allowed to ply the roads only with the riders. 

In the face of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, the government enforced a lockdown from today and is supposed to enforce stringent lockdown restrictions from Thursday.

Until the lockdown remains in place, transports - both public and private - are not allowed to ply to roads. Besides, all markets and shops will remain shut. 

People have been asked not to venture out except for emergency necessities. 

However, the emergency service outlets and associated individuals will remain out of the purview of the lockdown restrictions. 

