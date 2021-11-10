No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

Public transport owners and workers on Wednesday announced the seating service and gate lock service system within Dhaka city will be abolished within the next three days.

Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation made the declaration in a joint press conference held at Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity and managing director of Ena Transport said 11 vigilance teams will be formed on Wednesday afternoon to ensure that passengers are not charged with excess fare within Dhaka metropolitan area.

While reading out the written statement on behalf of the owners and workers, he noted the teams will be supervised in coordination with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Stickers will be used to differentiate between diesel and CNG-run buses," Enayet added.

Video of বাস চললেও কমেনি দুর্ভোগ || All public transports charging extra fare

Out of 120 transport services within Dhaka city, only 13 use CNG powered buses.

"The 13 companies have 196 buses in total that use CNG fuel. Out of 6000 vehicles, only 3.26% are CNG-powered," said the bus owners' representative.

The government increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively, following demands from the bus owners of the country.

However, the conductors have been allegedly charging way more from the passengers.