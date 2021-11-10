No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

Transport

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:10 pm

Related News

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

Sarak Paribahan leaders said 11 vigilance teams will be formed on Wednesday to ensure that passengers are not charged with excess fare within Dhaka metropolitan area

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

Public transport owners and workers on Wednesday announced the seating service and gate lock service system within Dhaka city will be abolished within the next three days. 

Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity and Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation made the declaration in a joint press conference held at Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue. 

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity and managing director of Ena Transport said 11 vigilance teams will be formed on Wednesday afternoon to ensure that passengers are not charged with excess fare within Dhaka metropolitan area.  

While reading out the written statement on behalf of the owners and workers, he noted the teams will be supervised in coordination with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). 

"Stickers will be used to differentiate between diesel and CNG-run buses," Enayet added. 

Out of 120 transport services within Dhaka city, only 13 use CNG powered buses.

"The 13 companies have 196 buses in total that use CNG fuel. Out of 6000 vehicles, only 3.26% are CNG-powered," said the bus owners' representative. 

The government increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively, following demands from the bus owners of the country.

However, the conductors have been allegedly charging way more from the passengers. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bus Fare Hike / Transport strike / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day