New ferry terminal to be launched before Eid to ease holidaymakers’ journey

File photo. Holidaymakers throng at the Paturia-Daulatdia terminal on Monday morning where only a few ferries were allowed to cross the Padma River to carry the ambulances on a limited scale. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is working relentlessly round the clock to launch a new ferry terminal at Majhir Ghat in Shariatpur to mitigate the sufferings of homebound people and ensure smooth services during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The BIWTA authorities expect that they can inaugurate the new ferry terminal on 28 April.

During a recent visit to Majhir Ghat, the UNB correspondent found workers are installing a new ferry pontoon after removing the existing launch terminal at Jajira point in Shariatpur.

Meanwhile, the transport workers and lease holders of the ghat area feared that the commuters may face immense sufferings due to lack of parking yard and wide road in the ghat area.

Mokhlesur Rahman Madbar, a lease holder of Majhir Ghat, said the Shariatpur-Majhirhat road is one of the busiest roads of the district.

The government introduced ferry service in the area five months ago without any parking yard and wide road, leading to 3-4 kilometre-long tailback every day, he said.

If the government launched a new ferry service without taking any steps about parking then the public sufferings will remain the same as it was before.

Abdul Motaleb, manager of BIWTA said "They are working to open the new ferry terminal by 26 to 28 April and we hope that this year homebound people will enjoy a hassle-free and jam-free journey."