Nagar Paribahan to run on 3 more routes soon

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 02:46 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

The Nagar Paribahan services will be launched on three more routes in Dhaka soon, the mayors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh have said. 

Within the next three months, the two city corporations will issue a notification asking for applications for running buses on routes 22,23, and 26, the DNCC and DSCC mayors briefed the media after the 22nd meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee at Buriganga Hall of Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday (22 March). 

A total of 225 new buses will be added in Dhaka; among which, route 22 will have 50 buses, route 23 will have 100 buses and route 26 will have 75 buses. 

Trans Silva will provide 20 more buses and Jahan Enterprise will provide 40 more buses on route 21 on an experimental basis, which has been operational since 26 December; 60 buses will be added within a month.

Although the official journey of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan started with 30 BRTC buses and 20 Trans Silver buses on Ghatarchar to Kanchpur route, a total of 100 buses are expected to run on this route later.

