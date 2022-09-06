Nagar Paribahan on 3 new routes delayed

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 08:59 pm

Some 200 new buses were planned to run on these routes from 1 September

The launching of 200 Nagar Paribahan buses on three new routes (22, 23 and 26) under the bus route rationalisation initiative has been delayed as the new buses could not be built within the stipulated time.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the convener of the Bus Route Rationalisation (BRR) committee and mayor of Dhaka South, told reporters after the committee's 24th meeting at Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday.

The new buses were planned to run on the three routes from 1 September. However, according to the new decision, 13 October has been set as the probable date for launching the 100 buses on routes 22 and 26 (50 on each route), Mayor Taposh said, adding that the company responsible for building 100 buses for route 23 has been given time till 30 November to complete the task.

The Dhaka South mayor also said, "Since the Jahan Enterprise failed to launch buses for route 23 despite promises, strict action will be taken against them. We will blacklist them."

"The buses for routes 22 and 26 have not been fully prepared yet. Thus, the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will start bus services on both routes on 13 October. Since there will be 100 buses on route 23, it will take some time to build them. But we have warned the company responsible for building those buses and extended time till 30 November," he said.

About the route preparation, the mayor said, some 28 passenger sheds were supposed to be constructed in the areas of ​​Dhaka South and North, of which, 25 have been constructed and the rest three will be completed as soon as possible.

About Nagar Paribahan's route 21, which was launched last December with 50 buses, Taposh said, in the last 8 months, 2.4 million passengers travelled on this service and the bus owners earned Tk3.60 crore till August this year.

