MRT-5: Space constraints on route a major headache

35% progress of feasibility study

Lack of space for train to turn in Russel Square

Gabtoli station needs to be relocated

Dealing with excavated soil another challenge

A number of challenges have appeared in the construction of the mass rapid transit (MRT) Line-5 in the existing route from Gabtoli to Balirpar.

With 35% of the feasibility study completed for the MRT-5, concern has risen about the available space and what to do with the excavated soil.

The dual mode -- underground and elevated -- route alignment is Gabtoli-Asadgate-Russel Square-Karwan Bazar-Hatirjeel (west)-Tejgaon-Niketon-Aftab Nagar-Dasherkandi-Balirpar. The route will have 16 stations (4 elevated and 12 underground).

The problem areas on the route are Russel Square and the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) area. There are also some issues with the Gabtoli Station.

"There is very little space at Russel Square point to turn the rail towards Karwan Bazar. It would need a 90-degree turn due to the space constraint,"said MRT-5 Project Director Brig Gen Md Abdul Wohab, adding that a 90-degree turn was impossible for a train, which needs a minimum of 136 degrees.

Speaking at a programme titled "Presentation on alignment of MRT line-5: southern route by ESO consortium" held in the capital on Monday, he also said the elevated expressway at the BFDC point was another problem area.

The PD added that the MRT-5 station at Gabtoli may have to be relocated as the MRT-2 station was being built there.

However, Wohab expressed optimism that the technical team was working on the issues and those would be resolved.

Among the total 17.40km of dual mode MRT-5, 12.80km will be underground while 4.60km will be elevated.

For the underground part, a tunnel boring machine will be used to excavate the tunnels.

The excavation will produce a large amount of soil, carrying and dumping which will be another challenge.

"We are talking with several parties and government bodies...if they need soil to fill any lowland."

In the programme, Secretary for Roads and Highway Division Md Nazrul Islam said the MRT-5 was the government's priority and fast track project. It was also a complicated project.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company MAN Siddique said, all preparations were being taken to complete the project by 2030.

Earlier, in March 29 this year, a deal was inked between Egis Rail SA (lead partner) and Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) for technical assistance like feasibility study, detailed design and tender assistance for MRT-5 by June 30, 2023.

In the nine months, the consultancy firm has completed 35% of the feasibility study and made 29% progress in basic design.

The technical assistance project cost is Tk408.42 crore, of which Tk281.04 crore will be funded by Asian Development Bank and the rest Tk127.38 crore will come from the government.

Apart from this, work is underway for MRT-5-Northern Route (Hemayetpur to Vatara). The feasibility study and the basic design have already been completed, while the authority has made 20.86% progress in the detailed design for the 20km long dual mode route.

Meanwhile, work on the first phase of MRT-6 (Uttara to Agargaon) is nearly complete and the government is set to inaugurate it this December.