Mobile courts active to prevent charging extra fares: Quader

Transport

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:09 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Mobile courts are being operated across Dhaka to prevent bus operators from charging extra fares from passengers, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"These mobile courts are being conducted by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA)," he said at a press briefing held at his office in the Secretariat on Tuesday morning in the wake of allegations against public transport operators charging higher fares from passengers.

Quader said that the mobile courts have been instructed to take action against those charging extra fares from passengers across the country.

At that time, he called upon all concerned including divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, highway police and district police to play an effective role in this regard.

During the briefing, the minister urged all transport owners and transport workers to collect rent as per the government prescribed rate.

He warned of taking strict actions against those charging higher fares than prescribed.

