Metro's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to 4 Nov

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 10:18 pm

The inauguration date of Dhaka metro rail's MRT Line-6 on the Agargaon-Motijheel section has been deferred again from 29 October to 4 November.

"The inauguration date has been deferred due to issues related to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's schedule. There are no other reasons," Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said on Friday.

The road secretary said the new date of inauguration has been fixed on 4 November.

Earlier on 9 October, the inauguration of Dhaka metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section was postponed to 29 October from its previously announced date of 20 October.

There are seven stations on the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the metrorail – Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, TSC, Press Club, and Motijheel.

Initially, five trains will run from Agargaon to Motijheel every 15 minutes and the number of trains will be increased gradually by reducing the time interval.

According to Metro Rail authorities, when the entire system is operational, services will be available from 7 am to 10 pm initially and then it will be extended to 11:30 pm.

The cost of the country's first ever metro rail project stands at Tk33,472 crore. Notably, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) provided Tk19,719 crore in the form of a loan to support the project, while the government of Bangladesh funded the remaining amount.

