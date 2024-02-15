Metro to run more frequently from Saturday as 26 more trains added

The metro train service in Dhaka is about to get more frequent from Saturday (17 February) as 26 more trains are scheduled to begin operating on the lines.

With the new additions, the number of metro trains will increase from 152 to 178 (up-down), the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique announced in a press conference today (15 February).

With the number of trains going up, the interval between each train arriving at stations will also decrease.

MAN Siddique said three trains will run from Uttara from 7:10am to 7:30am. "This is a special offpeak [service]."

Trains will run every 8 minutes, during peak hours, starting next week, from 7:31am to 11:48am, he added.

Currently, the interval is 10 minutes during peak hours.

Meanwhile, during off-peak hours, trains will run every 12 minutes from 11:49am to 3:11pm.

After that, from 3:12pm to 8:11pm, trains will run after 8 minutes during peak hours.

On the Uttara-Motijheel section, three trains will run from 7:30am to 8:00am. Then there would be an 8-minute interval till 12:00pm.

The off-peak hours in this section are from 12:09pm to 3:52pm while peak hours are from 3:52pm to 8:40pm.

He also said currently 2.7 lakh passengers are using the service.

The metro rail runs for about 13 hours between 7:10am and 8:40pm on the Uttara–Motijheel route every day except Friday at present.

Earlier on 12 February, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said steps are underway to increase the movement frequency of metro rail in view of growing commuters' dependence on its service.

Metro rail services delayed for three trains

Passengers suffered as the services of metro rail were delayed for about an hour on Thursday due to some technical glitch, MAN Siddique said while replying to a query.

"Technical glitch is usually responsible for any delays we have faced so far," he said.

However, kites and lanterns also pose a threat for such services, he said, adding, "The train runs on one line and if any object comes in contact with the high voltage line, we have to break the service for safety."

Another DMTCL official said this morning, after three metro trains left the Uttara station, the services were delayed for around 50 minutes.

Earlier a stray kite falling on the power cable on Wednesday afternoon kept the metro rail services on hold for about an hour.

Two people were arrested in the case while 6 minors were freed on bond by parents, the managing director said.