Metro rail's MRT pass registration, re-issuance suspended

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 08:51 pm

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, card registration and re-issuance will be unavailable until 7 Nov 2024. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience,” it said

Metro rail&#039;s MRT pass registration, re-issuance suspended

Authorities have temporarily halted new registrations for the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) pass, the exclusive travel card for the metro service, and re-issuance of damaged cards for seven days.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the operator of the metro rail, announced the suspension on its verified Facebook page today (1 November).

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, card registration and re-issuance will be unavailable until 7 Nov 2024. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience," it said.

The suspension comes due to a system upgradation of the DMTCL.

 "We are upgrading our system. For this reason, MRT pass issuance and renewal will be closed for one week. After 7 November, activities will resume as usual," Nasmul Islam Bhuiyan, in-charge of DMTCL public relations, told The Buisness Standard regarding the suspension.

 

