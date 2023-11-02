Metro rail will stop at 3 stations on Agargaon-Motijheel route: Quader

After the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, the metro rail will stop at three stations on the route, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"The length of the Agargaon to Motijheel section is 8.72km. The metro rail will stop at Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations. Headway will be 10 minutes," he said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday (2 November).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail on 4 November, he added.

"On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro will run daily from 7:30am to 11:30am from 5 November," the minister said.

He also added that after 11:30am, metro rail movement will be stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route.

It will operate up to 8:30pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Considering convenience, the route from Motijheel to Kamalapur has been extended by 1.16 km.

The extended portion will be completed by June 2024. The total length of metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 21 km.



The government adopted Metrorail project in July 2012. Its initial implementation period was till June 2024. However, the period was later extended.