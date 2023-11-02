Metro rail will stop at 3 stations on Agargaon-Motijheel route: Quader

Transport

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Metro rail will stop at 3 stations on Agargaon-Motijheel route: Quader

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:19 pm
A general view of the metro rail. Photo: TBS
A general view of the metro rail. Photo: TBS

 

After the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, the metro rail will stop at three stations on the route, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"The length of the Agargaon to Motijheel section is 8.72km. The metro rail will stop at Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations. Headway will be 10 minutes," he said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday (2 November).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail on 4 November, he added.

"On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro will run daily from 7:30am to 11:30am from 5 November," the minister said.

He also added that after 11:30am, metro rail movement will be stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route.

It will operate up to 8:30pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Considering convenience, the route from Motijheel to Kamalapur has been extended by 1.16 km.

The extended portion will be completed by June 2024. The total length of metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 21 km.
 
The government adopted Metrorail project in July 2012. Its initial implementation period was till June 2024. However, the period was later extended.

Bangladesh / Top News

Metro Rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

4h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

7h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

22h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

2h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

4h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

19h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

20h | TBS World