Metro rail trial run begins from Agargaon to Motijheel, commercial service in October

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited has begun the trial run of the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel, marking a major milestone in the transportation project.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the trial run on Friday.

Photo: TBS

At precisely 4:35pm, a train departed from Agargaon station towards Motijheel, symbolising the commencement of the trial run with a green flag fluttering atop.

During the inauguration ceremony, Obaidul Quader highlighted that various tests, including performance evaluations and integrated trials, will be conducted until 15 October.

The commercial metro rail service in this section will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the end of October, the minister added.

Photo: TBS

Notably, the metro rail service had been launched last December, connecting Uttara to Agargaon under the Line-6 project. With the upcoming extension to Motijheel in October, the metro rail network will cover a distance of 20 km.

Obaidul Quader revealed that the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metro rail currently serves around 70,000 passengers daily, generating an income of over Tk26 lakh.

He expressed optimism that the extension of the service to the entire line will benefit a significantly larger number of people, saving them valuable time.