Metro rail trial run begins from Agargaon to Motijheel, commercial service in October

Transport

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

Metro rail trial run begins from Agargaon to Motijheel, commercial service in October

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the trial run on Friday

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 06:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited has begun the trial run of the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel, marking a major milestone in the transportation project. 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the trial run on Friday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At precisely 4:35pm, a train departed from Agargaon station towards Motijheel, symbolising the commencement of the trial run with a green flag fluttering atop.

During the inauguration ceremony, Obaidul Quader highlighted that various tests, including performance evaluations and integrated trials, will be conducted until 15 October.

The commercial metro rail service in this section will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the end of October, the minister added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Notably, the metro rail service had been launched last December, connecting Uttara to Agargaon under the Line-6 project. With the upcoming extension to Motijheel in October, the metro rail network will cover a distance of 20 km.

Obaidul Quader revealed that the Uttara-Agargaon section of the metro rail currently serves around 70,000 passengers daily, generating an income of over Tk26 lakh.

He expressed optimism that the extension of the service to the entire line will benefit a significantly larger number of people, saving them valuable time.

 

Top News

transport / metro rail / Trial / Motijheel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

23h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away