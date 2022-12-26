Metro rail set to open ending 18 years of wait

The much-awaited metro rail, which was envisioned in the strategic transport plan introduced in 2005, is finally set to be inaugurated on 28 December, making Bangladesh the third country in the Indian Subcontinent with the mass rapid transit system.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially open the metro rail service from the capital's Uttara to Agargaon, ending 18 years of wait for the Dhaka dwellers.

The state-of-the-art transport will be open for the masses from the following day.

Passengers will board from the terminal built on the second floor after buying a ticket from the first. After reaching the destination, they will need to use the ticket again to leave the platform.

Prior to the opening of the 11km line of MRT Line-6, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the owner and operator of the metro rail, has issued various instructions to inform the public about how to use the service including entry to metro rail stations and purchase tickets.

DMTCL is also running a campaign to enlighten the masses about dos and don'ts in the station area.

Ticketing System:

Metro rail fares have already been fixed at Tk5 per kilometre and a minimum fare of Tk20. People can use the service by purchasing a Single Journey Ticket or using MRT Passes to pay the fare.

Passengers can buy a Single Journey Ticket automatically from Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) while standing in line. Those who cannot use this machine can buy tickets from the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) with the help of the seller. Five people can buy tickets at a time.

MRT Pass holders can enter the platform by scanning their pass at the designated scanner at the entrance to the paid zone. Once they get down at the destination station and scan the card to leave the station, the system deducts the fare for the travelled distance or the minimum fare automatically.

Passengers buying single journey tickets will also be given a similar card, using which they can enter and exit the platforms.

MRT Pass benefits and how to get it:

MRT passes will be available at every station for a fixed fee from the day the metro rail service begins, said MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL.

"The card can be purchased for Tk200 showing the national identity card. Travel of any distance can be done with this card subject to a deposit of Tk50," he said, adding the maximum balance allowed in the card is Tk10,000.

He also said that MRT passes can be reloaded using the Ticket Vending Machine.

"The option to add funds using mobile and web applications will be added gradually," said the DMTCL managing director.

Prohibited in metro rail:

Metro trains, platforms and entire station areas have been declared smoke-free. Eating and drinking are also prohibited on the platforms and stations. Apart from that, no spitting or dumping waste in the metro station will be allowed except in designated areas.

Begging, ferrying goods have been prohibited. Carrying of firearms, carrying of pets, transportation of dangerous and heavy goods are also banned.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Male passengers will be prohibited from boarding women's coaches of Metro Rail while the seats reserved in each coach for the elderly and persons cannot be occupied by others. Occupying more than one seat and entering the driving cab are also prohibited.

Posters, banners and graffiti have been banned to maintain the overall beauty of the station.

The must

Queuing is required to board the train from metro rail ticket counters and platforms. Considering the train does not stop for a long time at the station, the passengers should be disembarked first and boarded later. After one train leaves, you have to wait for another three and a half minutes for the next one.

Security personnel and ticket checkers should provide necessary assistance to metro rail passengers. MRT pass or single journey ticket should be displayed when asked by authorised personnel.

Passengers should contact the station controller for any need. Listen carefully to all train and station announcements.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Stay careful:

Metro train coach doors do not close if anything is stuck in the entrance. In view of this, the metro authorities have asked the passengers to be careful about creating obstructions at the doors. Apart from this, the passengers have also been warned about watching the metro rail through the platform screen door for the sake of safety.

Every train will feature a real-time location map. Passengers are advised to use this map to know the distance to the next station and destination.

Authorities have also advised people to be careful about the distance between platforms and coaches.

As part of the precautions, it is advised to refrain from talking on mobile phones while boarding and disembarking the train. Besides, it has been advised not to turn on the speaker and talk on the mobile phone considering the inconvenience to other passengers.

Metro Rail has round the clock CCTV surveillance in every infrastructure and area including stations and coaches. It is advised to inform the authorities if any goods are found without an owner. Above all, the authorities advised everyone to be careful about their belongings.