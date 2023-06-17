Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route to begin in Sept or Oct: Quader

If all Dhaka dwellers, 22.50 million people, use the Metro Rail services, savings will be as high as Tk73,575 million or Tk70,357.5 crore. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Metro rail services will commence from capital Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel in September or October this year, revealed Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday (17 June) morning.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing after announcing open the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's Uttara House Building to Cherag Ali section (4.5km) for public use.

Minister Quader further added that before the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, BRT's Jashimuddin Road section near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) will be opened for vehicular movement to accommodate holiday rush.

Besides, the minister informed that by September or October, around 20.5km of the BRT project will become operational.

He also mentioned that the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will also be inaugurated up to Tongi before the national polls later this year.

The construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram has reached completion the minister said adding that there are currently 100 bridges that have been constructed and are awaiting official inauguration.

The minister emphasised that there will be no tolerance for any "remote-controlled" actions orchestrated by any political leader absconding abroad. The minister stated that the government will not permit any movements or activities involving such leaders to disrupt public order.

Commenting that BNP could not initiate any big movements to free their Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, the minister said, the party is in no position to overthrow the current government from power.