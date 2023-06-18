Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route to begin in Oct: Quader

Metro rail services from Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel will commence in October this year, revealed Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday (18 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate this section of the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, he added.

The minister was addressing a seminar titled "Start of operation of MRT Line 6 from Agargaon to Motijheel: Progress, Prospects and Beyond" organised by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

Following the inauguration, Dhaka metro rail is likely to carry 60,000 passengers per hour after opening the entire route of 21.26 km from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station in 38 minutes.

"Almost 95% work of the metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part has been completed," said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique.

"The remaining construction work includes the completion of the entry and exit of the stations," he added.

Earlier, the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon was inaugurated by the premier on 28 December.