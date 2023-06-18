Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route to begin in Oct: Quader

Transport

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:24 pm

Related News

Metro rail service on Agargaon-Motijheel route to begin in Oct: Quader

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:24 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Metro rail services from Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel will commence in October this year, revealed Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday (18 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate this section of the country's first-ever elevated metro rail, he added.

The minister was addressing a seminar titled "Start of operation of MRT Line 6 from Agargaon to Motijheel: Progress, Prospects and Beyond" organised by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

Following the inauguration, Dhaka metro rail is likely to carry 60,000 passengers per hour after opening the entire route of 21.26 km from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station in 38 minutes.

"Almost 95% work of the metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part has been completed," said Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique.

"The remaining construction work includes the completion of the entry and exit of the stations," he added.

Earlier, the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon was inaugurated by the premier on 28 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

Metro Rail / Obaidul Quader / Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline