Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 31 May

Transport

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 01:26 pm

File photo
File photo

In response to the growing demand and popularity, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has decided to run Dhaka metro rail from 8am to 8pm, six days a week, from 31 May.

As per the new schedule, the weekly closure of the service will be Friday, instead of Tuesday, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique confirmed.

The change in weekend schedule was made keeping the office going passengers in mind, he said in a press conference held in the DMTCL conference room at Probashi Kallyan Bhaban on Thursday.

The new schedule divides the 12 hours of the day into four parts. Metro rail will run every 10 minutes during peak hours from 8am to 11am and every 15 minutes from 11am to 3pm taking into account off-peak hours.

Metro trains will run every 10 minutes from 3pm to 6pm as peak hour and every 15 minutes from 6pm to 8pm in consideration of off-peak hours.

Currently, the metro rail is operating from 8am to 2pm.

MAN Siddique said they are considering running the metro rail till midnight by next July. The schedule may be finalised soon.

