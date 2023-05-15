Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

The Dhaka metro rail will run from 8am to 8pm six days a week from 21 May, said a source at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

The new schedule divides the 12 hours of the day into four parts. Metro rail will run every 10 minutes during peak hours from 8am to 11pm and every 15 minutes from 11am to 3pm taking into account off-peak hours.

Metro trains will run every 10 minutes from 3pm to 6pm as peak hour and every 15 minutes from 6pm to 8pm in consideration of off-peak hours.

At present the weekly closure of metro rail is Tuesday. But Friday will be the weekend for metro rail. It has been decided considering mainly for office going passengers.

Currently, the metro rail is operating from 8am to 2pm.

DMTCL MD MAN Siddique said they are considering running the metro rail till midnight by next July. The schedule may be finalised soon.

