Metro rail to resume, but station closure hit Mirpur-10, Kazipara commuters hard

Dhaka Metro Rail will resume service on Saturday, but the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations will remain closed due to damage from recent protests.

This closure has sparked disappointment among regular commuters, particularly residents of these areas who rely on the metro for fast and convenient travel.

Urmi, a resident of Mirpur-10 who studies in an institution in Karwan Bazar, said that commuting was difficult before the metro rail. It was expensive and time-consuming due to traffic jams.

"After the metro started, I could travel quickly from Mirpur-10 to Karwan Bazar, and the separate compartments for women were convenient. Now, with these stations closed, we will face the same difficulties as before," she said.

Other commuters share similar concerns. Tofayel Ahmed, a resident of Kazipara who works in Motijheel, noted the inconvenience.

He said, "The metro made our commute so much easier that even people with personal vehicles preferred using it because it saved time and avoided traffic congestion. Now, with the station closed, many might start using their cars again, adding to road congestion and increasing travel time."

Commuters will now have to use alternative stations like Mirpur-11 or Shewrapara, increasing their commute time and cost.

Naznin Sharif, another Mirpur resident, said, "I will have to take a rickshaw to Mirpur-11, which will increase my daily expenses. I will not save as much time as before either."

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Managing Director MAN Siddique confirmed that the Kazipara and Mirpur-10 stations will remain closed until further notice.

"A committee has been formed to assess the damage to the vandalised stations and other technical issues. They have yet to submit the report. We hope the committee will submit the report soon. After receiving the report, a decision will be made on these stations," he said.

Regular commuters have requested the authorities to repair and reopen these two stations as soon as possible.

Nasir, a Kazipara resident, urged the authorities, "Please repair and reopen the stations quickly. It is crucial for our daily commute."

According to related sources, although the metro rail coaches, lines, and signalling systems were not damaged, a routine inspection is necessary before service can resume after the prolonged closure.

This inspection, which ensures all systems are functioning correctly, will begin once approval is received from higher authorities. The duration of the inspection will depend on the technical team's assessment.