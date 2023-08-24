Metro rail passengers urge planning minister, state minister to reduce fares

Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister Dr Shamsul Alam embarked on a metro rail journey from Agargaon to Uttara in an effort to gain firsthand insight into the passenger experience.

The duo's presence delighted the common commuters on board, who took the opportunity to request the ministers to consider reducing train fares.

In response to the passengers' appeal, State Minister Shamsul Alam said, "Fares were fixed after thorough consideration of various factors. However, if they appear to be excessive, the government is open to adjusting it. The government will not seek profit in public welfare projects."

During the ride, MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company, apprised them of a comprehensive overview of the metro rail's overall development.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "The Metro Rail has propelled Bangladesh into a new era of modernisation. The project's early completion stands as a testament to our capabilities, and it's clear that city residents are reaping substantial benefits."

MAN Siddique further elaborated on their plans for the future of the Metro Rail during a presentation at Diabari.

He said the MRT Line-6 section from Agargaon to Motijheel will open for traffic on 20 October.

He also indicated that work on the section from Motijheel to Kamalapur is on track for completion next year. Additionally, the construction of MRT-1 from the Airport to Kamalapur has already commenced, with a significant portion of it being underground.

MRT 5's Northern route, stretching from Hemayetpur via Mirpur to Vatara, will largely be situated underground, he added.

MAN Siddique went on to say, "The commencement of construction work for MRT 5's South route, from Gabtoli to Dasherkandi via Kawran Bazar, is scheduled after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the construction on 16 September. Plans for MRT 2 and 4 are also set to gradually begin. Consequently, by the year 2030, the entire city of Dhaka will be encompassed by the Metro Rail network."

The briefing was attended by secretary and officials of the planning ministry, as well as members of the Development Journalist Forum.