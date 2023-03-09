Metro rail to operate in full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

Transport

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 03:48 pm

Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

The metro rail service will operate at full capacity from July this year on the Uttara-Agargaon route, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said today.

"After all the stations are operational, the service period will be extended gradually. Full-capacity service will be provided in July," said MAN Siddique during a press briefing on Thursday (9 March). 

He added that the metro rail will run from dawn to midnight when the full service is launched.

During the press briefing, he also announced that the Mirpur 11 and Kazipara metro rail stations will be opened to the public on 15 March.

"In the last week of the month, all the stations of the Uttara-Agargaon line are going to be opened with the opening of Shewrapara and Uttara South stations," he added. 

"Work is going on at the metro line station from Agargaon to Motijheel section. By the end of the year, the metro rail will be launched up to Motijheel. Last of the 24 sets of trains of Line 6 will come to the country this month. Now the issue of running metro rail and extending the line up to Kamalapur is being given top priority," DMTCL managing director further said. 

Around 7.90 lakh passengers have travelled using the metro rail in the Uttara-Agargaon section so far; it has generated Tk4.76 crores in revenue, he said adding "Till now the running cost of metro rail is coming from fares." 

The Mirpur-10 station of the country's first-ever metro rail service was opened to commuters on Wednesday (1 March). 

Currently, metro trains are being operated from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

The Uttara to Agargaon segment of the nation's first metro rail was made accessible to the general public on 29 December 2022.

On 25 January, the authorities opened Mirpur's Pallabi Station, nearly one month after the inauguration of the metro rail service in Dhaka.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.

