Metro rail to open for public tomorrow

Transport

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 02:54 pm

The Dhaka Metro Rail will be open to the public from tomorrow after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka today. 

The premier inaugurated the operation of the first phase of the project-- Uttara to Agargaon from Uttara sector-15 playground. She took the first official ride from Diabari of Uttara to Agargaon after buying a ticket. Marking the occasion, she also unveiled a commemorative stamp and a banknote.

Bangladesh is the third country in South Asia to operate metro rail service - being a late starter in the expensive and complicated venture compared to neighboring India which got its first metro commissioned in 1984 in Kolkata. Pakistan started its first metro in Lahore just two years ago.

Mariam Afiza will be the first operator of the metro train as the general people can start riding it from Thursday (29 December). 

Initially, the metro train will run from 8 am to 12 noon every day from Uttara to Agargaon stations without any stoppage. State-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will operate 30 double decker buses to transport passengers from and to metro rail stations.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) issued a set of restrictions for the public including a ban on smoking or food intake whilst at the Metro stations.

Metro trains, platforms and the entire station area have been declared smoke-free. So passengers cannot smoke while taking the Metro rail services nor indulge in food and beverages on platforms and stations.

Littering at the railway premises except in designated trash cans is prohibited. Besides that, passengers have been advised against spitting after chewing betel leaf to prevent polluting the station.

Beggars will not be allowed to enter the Metro rail premises. Ferrying any kind of goods, especially bulky ones is barred. Carrying firearms, pets, and transporting dangerous goods is strictly prohibited.

Male passengers will not be allowed to board on women's coaches of the Metro rail. Reserved seats for the elderly and people with special needs in each coach cannot be occupied by others. Occupying more than one seat is also barred.

Posters, banners and graffiti have been banned to maintain the overall beauty of the station.

Passengers have to buy tickets from the second floor of the three-storied stations which are set up at short distances along the rail track. From the third floor, they will board the train that will initially operate on an 11km rail track from Uttara to Agargaon. After reaching the destination, passengers have to leave the platform using the ticket once again.

Metro rail fares have already been fixed at Tk5 per kilometer with a minimum fare of Tk20. One can travel by the Metro train using a Single Journey Ticket and MRT Pass. Single Journey Tickets can be bought automatically from the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). Those who cannot use it can get their tickets from the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) with the help of a seller. A maximum of five tickets can be bought at once from the two ticketing counters.

MRT Pass holders can enter the platform by scanning their pass at designated scanners at the entrance to the pass-paid zone. After reaching the destination station and scanning the card again, the fixed fare will be deducted before they exit the station.

In case of a Single Journey Ticket, an MRT pass will be provided. Passengers can exit the station after entering the platform and punching this card.

