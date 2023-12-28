Metro rail Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations to start operations from 31 December

The metro rail reached the TSC station at 7:45 am from Motijheel. Photo: UNB

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will commence operations in the Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations on 31 December.

DMTCL Managing Director (MD) MAN Siddique made the announcement during a press conference at the company's office in the capital's Eskaton area on Thursday (28 December).

"The metro rail will stop at Shahbagh and Karwanbazar stations from 31 December," he added.

MAN Siddique announced that starting next March, the Agargaon to Motijheel train will operate until night, similar to the Diabari-Agargaon section, extending service hours from 8 am to 12.30 pm.

Currently, 1.30 lakh to 1.50 lakh people are daily commuting via the metro rail.

MAN Siddique also mentioned a letter sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner to prevent disruptions like last year when flying lanterns caused a halt in Metrorail services on Thirty Fast night.

Earlier, DMTCL commenced operations in the Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations on 13 December.

Before that on 4 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail's Agargaon to Motijheel part.

After the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, the metro rail stops at Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations.

On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro runs daily from 7:30am to 11:30am. However, two metro trains run from Uttara North at 7:10am and 7:20am for the convenience of students and professionals.

Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can travel in these two trains.

After 11:30am, metro rail movement remain stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route, while it is operational till 8:30pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

The metro rail service has been operational between Uttara and Agargaon since last December.

The government adopted Metrorail project in July 2012. Its initial implementation period was till June 2024. However, the period was later extended.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been constructing the metro rail and providing soft loans to the project. The JICA gave Tk19,500 crore for the project.