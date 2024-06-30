Metro rail fare not increasing from tomorrow: DMTCL 

Dhaka metro rail fare is unlikely to increase from tomorrow (1 July) as the metro rail authorities are yet to get any direct reply from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regarding the exemption of 15% VAT imposed on the transport as of today (30 June).

The matter of fare increase will depend on the reply of the NBR, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique told The Business Standard (30 June) this evening.

"We are yet to get a clear reply from the NBR about the VAT imposition. We need to know if they will continue the VAT exemption or not. We have sent a letter to them requesting to make it clear to us. However, we are yet to get any reply. Once we get it, we will make a decision afterwards," he said.

Hoping to get a reply from the NBR soon, Siddique stated that the revenue authorities were busy with the national budget.

"As the budget passed today, later they might let us know about their stance. Last year, they also informed us late about the VAT exemption."

The metro rail authorities are preparing to take an inflated fare if VAT is imposed, a DMTCL official familiar with the matter told TBS.

"Our consultants have already started work to develop the system and software to take inflated fares if VAT is imposed. Although still we believe that the government will not impose VAT on this public service," said the official.

Earlier in April, the NBR sent a letter to the DMTCL stating that it has decided to withdraw the 15% tax exemption enjoyed by the Metro Rail authority from July this year.

However, later 19 May, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that the imposition of a 15% value-added tax (VAT) on the metro rail service will be reconsidered.

The NBR had provided a VAT exemption on metro rail ticket prices last year, considering the service was not fully operational. And they were to provide the VAT exemption till June this year.

DMTCL earlier this year wrote to NBR to extend the period of VAT exemption, but NBR rejected this application.

According to NBR officials, as per the law, a 15% VAT is applicable to both AC and non-AC railway services.

Section 26 of the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act 2012 does not provide exemptions for passenger transport – both temperature-controlled (AC) and first-class non-AC railway services.

As metro rail is fully temperature-controlled, a 15% VAT is applicable to this service, added the official.

The NBR official also mentioned that after a 15% VAT imposition, the minimum distance ticket price will be Tk23, up from Tk20 currently, while the maximum distance ticket price will be Tk115, up from Tk100.