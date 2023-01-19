Metro rail to be operational till 5pm on Sunday for Ijtema

Transport

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 04:53 pm

Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Metro rail from Uttara North station to Agargaon and vice-versa will remain operational from 8am-5pm Sunday. 

The Road Transport and Highways Division extended the service period to facilitate commuters' movement as the final prayer of the second phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held in Tongi that day, according to a release issued Thursday (19 January).

Besides, the sales of MRT passes will remain closed on the aforementioned stations on the same ground.

Metro trains usually run from 8am-12pm daily from Uttara to Agargaon stations without any stoppage.

