Metro Rail to be launched from December 2022: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today the country's first overhead metro train on the viaduct will be launched its commercial run in December next year.

"It will take three months to conduct integration test in order to examine the efficacy of the stations," the minister said while inaugurating the metro rail performance test today.

After a total of fourteen months of performance test, including five months trial run, the commercial operation of metro rail will begin by the end of 2022, said the minister.

Photo: TBS

"Three mega projects are being ready to be launched next year," Obaidul Quader said while speaking as the chief guest at the event.

Padma Bridge will be opened for transport in June next year, followed by the inauguration of the multi-lane tunnel under the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram and metro rail project.

The train, consisting of six cars, ran six kilometers from Uttara North to Pallabi after Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the run by hoisting the green flag at 11:53 am.