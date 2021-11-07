Meeting underway to fix public transport fares

Transport

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 11:50 am

A meeting has begun today at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office to fix the fares of all public transports following fuel price hike.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder is presiding over the meeting where Khandakar Enayetullah, secretary general, Bangladesh Public Transport Owners' Association; Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association; Ghulam Rahman, chairman of Consumers' Association Bangladesh; Shukdeb Dhali, director (operations) of BTRC are present among others. 

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Commuters had a harrowing time for past two days. In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, stayed off the roads adding to the miniseries of the general people.
 

