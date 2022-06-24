Mad rush to join Padma Bridge inauguration

Foisal Ahmed
24 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:59 pm

Movement of transportation through the Padma Bridge will begin from 26 June

Barisal Sadarghat launch terminal
Barisal Sadarghat launch terminal

Thousands of people from all over the country are heading to the banks of the Padma to witness the much-anticipated inauguration of the Padma Bridge slated for today.

People headed towards the Padma Bridge reserved buses and launches including luxury ones.

Ahead of the inauguration authorities have taken multi-tier security that includes suspended movements of general transports. Many could not take their personal cars, failing to meet the security requirements, which led to the rush to reserve buses and launches.

About 1 lakh people are expected to go to the historic inauguration from different districts of Barisal division alone, Sundarban Navigation owner Saidur Rahman Rintu told The Business Standard.

"Keeping that in mind, some 60 launches are ready and scheduled to depart on 24 June night," he added.

Rintu, also a leader of the launch owners' association said few launches are also expected from Chandpur.

Meanwhile, hundreds of buses will go from Dhaka to the venue on the banks of the Padma. Apart from Awami League leaders and activists, invited guests from various sectors, defence officers and government officials will also attend the event.

Greenline Paribahan Manager Md Yasin said 10 of their buses were reserved for the occasion.

Mosharraf Hossain, general manager of Hanif Enterprise, said, "We have heard that there is a rush to reserve transports. We received some reserve requests, which we refused. However, some of our vehicles have been requisitioned by the law enforcement agencies."

Samdani Khandaker, joint secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association, said all Mawa-bound transport has been banned on the 25th. So, those who want to go to the event have no choice but to reserve a private car or bus.

Movement of transportation through the Padma Bridge will begin from 26 June.

The total number of buses, booked for the event, was not immediately available.

