Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operation on Ctg-St Martin route

The luxury cruise ship "Bay One" is resuming its operation on the Chattogram-St Martin route targeting St Martin-bound winter tourists.

In January this year, the company for the first time introduced the cruise with a capacity of over 2,000 people of this nature on this route.

But, it halted the service owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cruise was scheduled to leave Patenga Water Bus Terminal for St Martin at 11 pm on Thursday and reach the island at 7 am on Friday.

"Primarily, the ship will continue its service three days a week from 2 December and it may increase depending on demand," said MA Rashid, managing director of Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited that brought the cruise from Japan.

Meanwhile, the ship's fare has been increased by 15-17% to cope with the recent fuel price hike.

The new feature – a dining space for 500 people – has been created to replace the cargo carrier of the ship. Moreover, if any tourist wants to stay at the ship at night instead of staying at any resort on the Island, they can stay at a cheaper rate, said Rashid in a view-exchanging meeting with reporters on Thursday.

"As there is enthusiasm among the people about the ship, in the pandemic period, some luxury features have been added, such as an exclusive restaurant and a different entertainment arrangement on the ship," Rashid said.

He said the cruise would enable tourists to visit Chattogram and the coral island, Saint Martin safely and quickly and it would play a significant role in expanding Bangladesh's tourism industry.

Capable of running at 24 nautical miles (44 kilometres) per hour, 17 mariners will operate the ship, while around 150 crewmen will serve passengers in the 450-feet long and 55-feet wide ship.

The cruise liner has presidential suites, royal suites, VVIP cabins, family cabins, bunker beds, and chairs.

An economy class return ticket costs Tk4,000, while a return on royal suites costs Tk60,000.

There are three rates: for one person, business return tickets at Tk5,400, open deck at Tk6,500 and bunker beds at Tk8,000 and for two people, VIP Presidential at Tk40,000, Royal at Tk55,000, VVIP Cabin at Tk60,000.