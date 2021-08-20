Long tailback of goods-laden truck at Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat

TBS report
20 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 03:22 pm

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

A long tailback of goods-laden trucks has been created at Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat as ferry services are being disrupted due to strong current in the Padma River today.

Around 900 goods-laden trucks were queued up in both sides of Paturia and Daulatdia ferry terminal areas till about 12:30pm on Friday but the transportation of emergency goods-laden trucks and passenger buses, car is normal, says ferry terminal authority.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation Aricha regional office's additional general manager Mohiuddin Rasel said that disruption in ferry movement on the route resulted in an increase in the number of trucks at Paturia- Daulatdia ferry terminal.

'The authority is giving priority to buses, microbuses and cars to avoid hassles for passengers. 

So, goods-laden trucks have to wait for a long time,Rasel added.

PHOTO/ TBS
PHOTO/ TBS

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation Aricha regional office's deputy general manager (commercial) Md Zillur Rhaman said, "at least two and half thousand vehicles can cross the route daily but outnumber vehicles and strong current in the river cause long tailback in the area," 

"More than 900 vehicles are in line to cross the river route as of 12:30 pm today. We need more or at least one big ferry to operate in this river route to avoid the long tailback of goods-laden trucks, "he added.

 

 

