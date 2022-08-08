Long tailback on Banani-Uttara road

A gridlock near the Banani graveyard area caused a long tailback on the Banani-Uttara road since Monday (8 August) morning.

"Traffic gridlock worsened from 8am as office goers and commuters started for their workplaces. Vehicular movement has been limited around the Banani graveyard area due to political gathering," Mohakhali Zone Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) Ashfaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Commuters suffered due to the tailback, many were late for office and classes.

One commuter said it took him more than 2 hours to reach Gulshan from Uttara.

Another complained that it took them nearly an hour to reach Dhaka Regency Hotel from the airport.