Long tailback on Airport Road as sand-laden truck overturns in Kuril

Dhaka commuters woke up to another day of terrible traffic today as a long tailback formed on the Airport Road since Wednesday (29 March) morning.

A sand-laden truck overturned in the capital's Kuril area, causing congestion on the roads.

Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman/Traffic Alert

"A truck carrying sand overturned in the Kuril area. It took some time to remove the truck from the road, therefore movement towards Banani is going at a slow pace," Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, there has also been a long long tailback on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.