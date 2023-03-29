Long tailback on Airport Road as sand-laden truck overturns in Kuril

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:26 am

Long tailback on Airport Road as sand-laden truck overturns in Kuril

Photo: Shishir Rahman/Traffic Alert
Photo: Shishir Rahman/Traffic Alert

Dhaka commuters woke up to another day of terrible traffic today as a long tailback formed on the Airport Road since Wednesday (29 March) morning. 

A sand-laden truck overturned in the capital's Kuril area, causing congestion on the roads. 

Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman/Traffic Alert
Photo: Md Mizanur Rahman/Traffic Alert

"A truck carrying sand overturned in the Kuril area. It took some time to remove the truck from the road, therefore movement towards Banani is going at a slow pace," Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan told The Business Standard. 

Meanwhile, there has also been a long long tailback on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. 

