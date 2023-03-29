Long tailback on Airport Road as sand-laden truck overturns in Kuril
Dhaka commuters woke up to another day of terrible traffic today as a long tailback formed on the Airport Road since Wednesday (29 March) morning.
A sand-laden truck overturned in the capital's Kuril area, causing congestion on the roads.
"A truck carrying sand overturned in the Kuril area. It took some time to remove the truck from the road, therefore movement towards Banani is going at a slow pace," Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan told The Business Standard.
Meanwhile, there has also been a long long tailback on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.