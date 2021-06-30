Lockdown: Inland water transport suspended from Thursday

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 06:36 pm

Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has announced the suspension of services of all passenger-carrying water vessels across the country from Thursday due to the government imposed strict coronavirus lockdowns.

As a result, those vessels will remain non-operational from 6 am on July 1 (Thursday) till July 7 midnight, said a BIWTA official notification today.

The decision came after the cabinet division announced its 21-point safety and restriction guidelines on the same day to tackle the ongoing wave of Coronavirus infections in the country. 

BIWTA also stated that it will take necessary actions against those violating its terms and conditions.

