Licence for battery-run autos demanded to ply on roads except highways

Owners of electric battery and motor-run auto-rickshaws urged the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to issue licences for the easy bikes to ply on roads other than highways.

Bangladesh Electric Battery and Motorized Auto-rickshaw Autobike Service Limited put forward the demand at a press conference held at the National Press Club on Tuesday (23 April).

Abul Kalam, the managing director of the organisation, said licensing these vehicles would generate significant revenue for the government, exceeding hundreds of crores.

In support of their claim, he referenced a court order. "On 4 April 2022, Justice Hasan Faiz Siddiqui ruled in favor of legalising battery-operated easybikes for use on non-highway roads," Kalam stated in a written statement.

He also further claimed, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a gazette notification based on the High Court order, bringing three-wheelers under the licensing system. However, the BRTA has yet to begin the registration process."

Expressing frustration, Kalam said, "If they grant us licences, the government can collect substantial revenue through VAT and taxes. With 40 lakh easy-bikes and battery run auto-rickshaws, a 15% VAT and a 5% tax would generate significant income."