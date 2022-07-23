Law drafted, piloting of Nagar Paribahan to continue till it is passed

Transport

Foisal Ahmed
23 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

Law drafted, piloting of Nagar Paribahan to continue till it is passed

As the law is being formulated, three more routes are going to be included under the Nagar Paribahan service

Foisal Ahmed
23 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:01 pm
Law drafted, piloting of Nagar Paribahan to continue till it is passed

The Nagar Paribahan bus service, which was introduced in the capital on 26 December 2021, will continue to run on a pilot basis until the new law comes into effect.

A draft law on the Bus Route Franchise has already been prepared and waiting to go through several procedures till it is passed in the parliament.

"The pilot project will come to an end as soon as the law regarding the Bus Route Franchise is in place," said Bus Route Franchising Project Director Dhrubo Alam.

"A meeting regarding the draft law has been held at the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. It has been sent to all the stakeholders for their opinion and recommendations," he said.

More discussions, workshops and seminars will be held in the coming days before forwarding it to parliament which might take some 6 months to a year, Dhrubo said.

"We are facing various problems while operating the Nagar Paribahan service, and a fresh system will emerge by solving those problems," the project director added.

In the bus route franchise system, a cluster of routes will be formed and a uniform company will operate all buses in the cluster. The company will have a bank account in which all the income will be credited and profit will be shared equally from there.

Meanwhile, the drafted law on Bus Route Franchise provisioned that no bus, except ones providing service for approved organisations, can be run in Dhaka without being franchised.

The tenure of the franchise agreement will be 10 years. Registration and route permits for the buses will be issued in the name of the company.

However, the bus or company or the authority can put an end to the agreement anytime by meeting the conditions of the agreement.

The economic life of the buses will be 10 years. After expiring the period, no route permit will be given to these buses.

The drafted law also has a provision of punishment for violating any condition of the agreement or for running illegal buses. Authorities will be able to fine a violator with a minimum of Tk5 crore. 

However, there is a provision to appeal if one faces punishment without committing a crime.

Dr SM Saleh Uddin, public transport expert and also the committee member for bus route rationalization, told The Business Standard that the law is to regulate only the companies, not drivers or others.

"The law is now at a primary level and only a hearing has been held on the draft. There is still time to make it better," he said.

Three more routes are to be included under Nagar Paribahan

As the law is being formulated, three more routes are going to be included under the Nagar Paribahan service.

The routes are - 22 (Ghatarchar to Demra Staff Quarter), 23 (Ghatarchar to Kanchpur), and 26 (Ghatarchar to Kadamtali Thana). 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan / Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority / Dhaka roads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

5h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group