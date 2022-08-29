Launch services declining after Padma Bridge opening: Shipping minister  

Launch operators on various river routes see a steep drop in passengers after the opening of the the Padma Bridge. Photo: TBS

Launch services in the country's southern region have been on a declining trend as the number of passengers on various river routes has decreased significantly after the Padma Bridge opening, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told the parliament on Monday.

In a question and answer session, he said the construction of the long-cherished bridge has created an opportunity for people from the southern region to reach their respective destinations by road at a faster speed.

So the number of passengers has decreased significantly in almost all waterways except for a few waterways such as the Dhaka-Chandpur and Dhaka-Elisha, he added.

The state minister said the movement of 87 launches and 155 speedboats operating on Shimulia-Banglabazar and Shimulia-Mazhikandi waterways has also stopped.

"An average of 85-90 launches were plying from the Dhaka river port to the southern region every day. The number has dropped to 60-65 launches on an average," he added.

He said the number of passengers at rocket steamers run by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) has drastically reduced. Besides, the ferry service on the Mawa-Mazhikandi ferry route is closed. Traffic on the Daulatdia ferry route has also dropped significantly. The revenue of the government agency has dropped significantly as a result.

The state minister for shipping claimed no unfit boats are plying in the country's rivers, saying running a launch without fitness is a punishable offence.

"Legal action is being taken against unfit boats on a regular basis. Apart from this, powers have been given to the local district administration magistrates. They are monitoring the fitness of launches at the field level," he added.

He further said that till 22 July 2022, 898 cases have been filed in the marine court against unfit vessels. Apart from this, immediate action has been taken against a number of vessels through mobile courts. Unfit boats are forced to take up fitness after rectifying the faults.