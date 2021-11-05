Launch owners to hike fare by Tk20 temporarily

Transport

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 06:24 pm

Related News

Launch owners to hike fare by Tk20 temporarily

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 06:24 pm
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected.
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected.

Owners have decided to continue launch operations by increasing the fare by Tk20 temporarily. 

In that case, launches operating less than 100 km will charge passengers an additional Tk20 and an additional Tk10 for subsequent distances.

Badiuzzaman Badal, vice president of Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passengers Carrier Association (BIWPCA), confirmed the news to The Business Standard after a meeting of the owners this afternoon.

However, the additional fares will not be collected by force, he added.

He said, "The decision has been taken temporarily. The fare will be finalised after a meeting with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on 8 November."

Bangladesh / Top News

launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

22h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

22h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

22h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends