Launch owners to hike fare by Tk20 temporarily

Owners have decided to continue launch operations by increasing the fare by Tk20 temporarily.

In that case, launches operating less than 100 km will charge passengers an additional Tk20 and an additional Tk10 for subsequent distances.

Badiuzzaman Badal, vice president of Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passengers Carrier Association (BIWPCA), confirmed the news to The Business Standard after a meeting of the owners this afternoon.

However, the additional fares will not be collected by force, he added.

He said, "The decision has been taken temporarily. The fare will be finalised after a meeting with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on 8 November."