Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route as BNP rally ends

Transport

UNB
05 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route as BNP rally ends

UNB
05 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 08:36 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M

Launch operation on the Barishal-Dhaka route resumed almost immediately after the BNP's divisional mass rally ended on Saturday evening, having remained suspended since Thursday morning. Speedboat movement on Bhola-Barishal route also resumed.

However, launch operation on internal routes of the district is yet to resume.

Meanwhile, no long haul or intra-district buses will leave Barishal central bus terminal at Nathullabad till 6am Sunday as per previous announcement, said Golam Mashrek Bablu, Barishal Bus Owners Association president told UNB.

People were seen collecting next day's ticket from the counters.

Three-wheelers and autorickshaws that went on a strike from Friday demanding free movement on highways were also seen plying the roads.

Kabir Hossain, inspector of river security and traffic management department of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said the Sundarban-11, Prince Awlad and Parabat-18 launches will leave Barishal terminal on time for Dhaka at night.

However, Saiful Islam Pintu, member of Barishal Launch Owners Association, said the number of passengers on these launches is low.

Md Tareque, who operates speedboats from Barishal DC Ghat, said as boat operations resumed from Bhola after 4pm, they started too with huge number of passengers.

Meanwhile, Barishal-Patuakhali mini bus owners association General Secretary Kausar Hossain Shipon said they will hold a meeting to decide if the strike will be extended after 6am Sunday.

Commuters were hit hard after all modes of transportation went off the streets and waterways in Barishal from Friday, just a day before a divisional rally called by opposition BNP.

Barishal was virtually been cut off from rest of the country after the two-day transport strike got underway on Friday. Buses, launches, speedboats, microbuses and even the three-wheeler auto-rickshaws were unavailable.

While the bus owners called the strike to demand a ban on the movement of auto-rickshaws on the highways, the three-wheelers want the authorities to allow them free movement there.

A transport strike before BNP's anti-government divisional rallies has recently been common. Such strikes were called ahead of opposition party's rallies in Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur..

The government has denied any link with the transport strikes coinciding BNP's rallies.

Bangladesh / Top News

Barishal rally / BNP / launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

8h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

13h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt won't be able to steal votes anymore: BNP leaders in Barishal

Govt won't be able to steal votes anymore: BNP leaders in Barishal

1h | Videos
No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

3h | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

3h | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?