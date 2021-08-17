Launch, ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route suspended at night

Transport

TBS report
17 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 01:14 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Launch and ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route will remain suspended at night until further notice due to increasing strong current and high tide in the Padma River.

"The services remain operational during the daytime. The decision was taken for the safety of passengers, launches and vessel staff," according to the announcement issued on Monday night.

BIWTC (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation) Joint General Manager Ahmed Ali said "The tides are getting high. For that, ferry services will remain closed at night for the time being."

During the day, the ferry to Shimulia will run through the 12th and 13th pillars of the Padma Bridge. The Banglabazar-bound ferry will move through the sixth and seventh pillars, he said.

