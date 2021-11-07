Launch fare rises by 35%; strike withdrawn

Launch owners have called off the ongoing strike following a decision to raise fares by 35.29%.

The minimum fare has also been fixed at Tk25, an increase from the existing Tk18.

The decision was made at a meeting between the authorities of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and launch owners in the capital today.

With BIWTA Chairman Comodore Golam Sadeq in the chair, the meeting decided to raise the fare from Tk1.70 to Tk2.30 for the first 100 km. The fare has been raised from Tk1.40 to Tk2 for travelling the distance beyond the first 100 km.

Among others, representatives of launch owners and officials of shipping ministry were present at the meeting.

Launch owners went into a strike on Saturday to press home their demand -- either cancel the fuel price hike or raise the fares.

Earlier on Friday, launch owners sought the fare be doubled citing the fuel price hike by Tk15.