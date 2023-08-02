Kalurghat Bridge closed for 3 months for renovation

Transport

UNB
02 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 05:02 pm

Related News

Kalurghat Bridge closed for 3 months for renovation

The railway authorities will inaugurate it after three months with the movement of the Cox’s Bazar-bound train

UNB
02 August, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 05:02 pm
Kalurghat Bridge is the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of Chattogram. Photo: UNB
Kalurghat Bridge is the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of Chattogram. Photo: UNB

Rail and road communication via Kalurghat Bridge, the century-old bridge over the Karnaphuli River, has been suspended for three months to get some much-needed renovation work done.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities said the movements of vehicles and trains through the bridge were suspended from today (2 August). 

After three months, the railway authorities will inaugurate it with the movement of the Cox's Bazar-bound train, said Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Abu Zafar Mia.

Rail communication on the Chattogram-Dohazari route will also remain suspended until the reopening of the Kalurghat bridge, said Abu Zafar.

Roads and Highways Division has already launched a ferry service under the bridge to ensure the smooth crossing of vehicles. Two ferries will operate under the bridge while one will remain on standby.

Bangladesh Railway appointed a contractor for the renovation work of the bridge, involving Tk55 crore.

The authorities concerned also fixed the tolls for ferrying vehicles: Tk5 for ferrying rickshaw, van, bicycle and cart, Tk10 for motorbike, Tk25 for three-wheeler vehicles, Tk55 for private cars, Tk90 for microbus and pickup, Tk115 for minibus, Tk135 for vehicles used in agriculture sector, Tk170 for small truck, Tk205 for bus, Tk225 for truck, Tk450 for heavy truck and Tk565 for trailer.

The bridge was the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of the city.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram / Kalurghat Bridge / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low