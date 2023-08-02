Kalurghat Bridge closed for 3 months for renovation

Kalurghat Bridge is the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of Chattogram. Photo: UNB

Rail and road communication via Kalurghat Bridge, the century-old bridge over the Karnaphuli River, has been suspended for three months to get some much-needed renovation work done.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities said the movements of vehicles and trains through the bridge were suspended from today (2 August).

After three months, the railway authorities will inaugurate it with the movement of the Cox's Bazar-bound train, said Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Abu Zafar Mia.

Rail communication on the Chattogram-Dohazari route will also remain suspended until the reopening of the Kalurghat bridge, said Abu Zafar.

Roads and Highways Division has already launched a ferry service under the bridge to ensure the smooth crossing of vehicles. Two ferries will operate under the bridge while one will remain on standby.

Bangladesh Railway appointed a contractor for the renovation work of the bridge, involving Tk55 crore.

The authorities concerned also fixed the tolls for ferrying vehicles: Tk5 for ferrying rickshaw, van, bicycle and cart, Tk10 for motorbike, Tk25 for three-wheeler vehicles, Tk55 for private cars, Tk90 for microbus and pickup, Tk115 for minibus, Tk135 for vehicles used in agriculture sector, Tk170 for small truck, Tk205 for bus, Tk225 for truck, Tk450 for heavy truck and Tk565 for trailer.

The bridge was the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of the city.