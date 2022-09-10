Jatri Kalyan Samity to observe Passenger Rights Day on 13 September

A 10-member Bus Route Rationalization Committee was formed in 2018 to bring order in public transportation in the capital and reduce traffic congestion. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity will observe symbolic "Passenger Rights Day" on 13 September for the fourth year protesting passenger harassment, fare hike, anarchy in the transport section and road accidents.

Jatri Kalyan Samity will hold a discussion to observe the day at Manik Mia conference room of National Press Club marking the day, said its publicity secretary Mahmudul Hasan Rasel Saturday (10 September).

The organsation observed symbolic passenger rights day in 2019 with a view to stopping mismanagement in the country's transportation sector.