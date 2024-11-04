Jatrabari road: A nightmare riddled with potholes, traffic woes

Commuters face difficulties due to the bad condition of the Jatrabari-Dholaipar road in the capital. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Jatrabari, a vital gateway to the capital via the Padma Bridge and expressway, has become a perilous crossing point due to the deplorable road conditions around the intersection, riddled with potholes of varying sizes.

Locals report that this hazardous state has persisted for over a year, and despite temporary fixes like brickwork, the situation remains dire.

The Dhaka South City Corporation officials say work on the road has been delayed for several months due to issues with the tender process.

A new tender has now been issued, and work is expected to begin within a month, they say.

During a visit last Monday, this TBS correspondent observed hazardous road conditions between the Jatrabari intersection and Dholaipar bus stand.

Around one kilometre of road on both sides is riddled with potholes of varying sizes, with loose stones and exposed topsoil increasing the risk of vehicle accidents.

Illegal parking and buses occupying more than half of the roadway worsen the situation.

Although the rainy season has recently ended, many areas remain waterlogged, and these issues, combined with poor road conditions, frequently lead to traffic congestion.

Ismail Hossain, a resident of Jatrabari, said, "Rickshaws overturn here regularly. When it rains, water on the road rises up to knee level. Just last week, two trucks overturned during the rain. Thankfully, there were no casualties, as no cars or pedestrians were nearby. Now, even when the main road is dry, it's covered in thick mud."

Abdul Barek, a driver for Hilsa Paribahan, has been navigating the Dhaka-Mawa route for nearly 27 years. He said that in recent months, the deteriorating road conditions in Jatrabari have become increasingly frustrating.

"Driving on this stretch is a constant risk," he said. "Due to the lack of alternative routes, we're forced to endure this hazardous road. Just one kilometre of this road causes immense suffering."

Barek recounted a recent incident where his bus fell into a pothole, resulting in wheel damage that would cost around Tk20,000 to repair.

"Tire tubes, which used to last two years, are now barely lasting two months due to the harsh road conditions," he added.

"Unless you're desperate, avoid this road," warned Masum Billah, a microbus driver. "Just today, I fell into a pothole and damaged the rear of my vehicle. Previously, I had to spend Tk10,000 on repairs due to similar incidents."

Noor Hossain, a bus helper for Shariatpur Super Service, noted a decline in passenger numbers on the route due to the poor road conditions.

To address the waterlogging issue, the city corporation has excavated a significant portion of the road, making it difficult for vehicles to access nearby petrol pumps.

While two pumps have implemented temporary solutions using iron sheets, Al Hussain Petrol Pump remains closed due to the ongoing roadwork.

Abdul Hanif, an employee of Al Hossain Petrol Pump, told TBS, "Our pump used to sell 2,500-3,000 litres of oil daily, but now we've seen a complete sales decline. The city corporation has left the road excavated for 20 days without any sign of repair. Instead of clearing the water drains, they've obstructed our access."

The Jatrabari area falls under the jurisdiction of Dhaka South City Corporation's Zone-5.

Md Bulbul Islam, assistant engineer of Zone-5, told TBS that a delay in the tender process had stalled the road repair work for several months.

A new tender has been issued after the first one was cancelled following some disagreements with the contractor. The work is expected to commence within the next month, pending the completion of necessary procedures.

The planned road improvement project, estimated to cost around 10 crore taka, will involve RCC casting, carpeting, and footpath construction.

As a temporary measure, the authorities have filled large potholes with bricks and cut sections of the road to facilitate water drainage. However, ongoing issues with the Wasa water line have further complicated the road repair efforts.